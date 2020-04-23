Pure Planet cuts energy prices to level 20% ‘cheaper than Big Six’

UK-based green power producer Pure Planet’s new energy prices are 20% lower than those offered by the Big Six.

Customers will now be able to save up to £50 annually on dual fuel bills while reducing household emissions by 3.7 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Announcing the third price cut since 2019, Pure Planet’s current tariff of £902 is £225 cheaper than Ofgem’s price cap.

The new rates come into effect from 1st May and follow a reduction in wholesale energy prices and a fall in global energy demand due to the coronavirus crisis.