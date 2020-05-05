US announces $9m prize for solar-powered desalination projects

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a $9 million (£7m) prize for successful desalination projects, in a bid to bolster freshwater supply across the US.

The Solar Desalination Prize is focused on using solar-thermal energy to extract clean water from sources such as subsurface oil, concentrated brine and municipal facilities.

The initiative is aimed to bring down electricity costs embedded in current desalination systems through the use of renewable energy.

Participants will have access to a national library of resources, experts and investors working towards developing successful prototypes.

The challenge forms part of the Water Security Grand Challenge – a government-led initiative to provide clean and affordable water globally.