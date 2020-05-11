Mexico suspends work on under-construction renewable projects during Covid-19 emergency

Mexico has announced the suspension of all trials for solar and wind energy projects across the nation.

In light of the order, French renewable developer Neoen has shut down its 375MW El Lano solar power plant indefinitely – completed earlier this year, the photovoltaic facility was awaiting its trial with El Centro Nacional de Control de Energía (CENACE) ahead of its launch in July 2020.

The project’s estimated monthly loss in earnings is calculated to be $2 million (£1.62m) per month before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation.

The plant will resume trials and supply of electricity to the grid once CENACE lifts the temporary suspension.