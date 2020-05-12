EnergyMind launches campaign to support mental wellbeing in the energy sector

EnergyMind has launched a new campaign to support mental wellbeing in the energy sector.

Ahead of Mental Health Awareness Week, the charity has created an initiative named ‘Take Ten Minutes’, which aims to encourage those working in the energy industry to take ten minutes out of their time each day to check in with a colleague or just for themselves, even if it’s just a break from work to make a cup of tea.

With the coronavirus lockdown putting much more pressure on individuals, the organisation has also introduced a series of #TakeTen social media and digital content – the content addresses mental health issues in the form of either interviews with people who are successfully managing mental wellbeing challenges or informative blog posts on a range of topics from managing your time if you’ve been furloughed, to how to cope as a key worker.

Mark Knights, Founder of EnergyMind, commented: “When EnergyMind launched last year, we obviously had no idea that we would be dealing with a crisis that would have such a significant impact and leave so many workers physically and mentally isolated.

“While many in the industry are working from home, or working longer hours to keep the lights on, we know time is tight. All we are saying is that taking ten minutes out of your day to check in with a colleague, or step away from work can make a difference.”