‘Nearly half a million Brits switch during coronavirus lockdown in April’

Nearly half a million customers in the UK have switched energy supplier during the coronavirus lockdown.

That’s according to the latest figures of UK Energy that reveal 472,538 moved to a new supplier in April.

This is a 29% decrease compared to April 2019 when 668,371 customers switched supplier.

The report also suggests 35% of all switches during the last month were from larger to mid-tier suppliers, while 28% of customers moved between larger suppliers.

Audrey Gallacher, Energy UK’s Interim Chief Executive, said: “It is certainly not surprising to see that switching energy supplier is not a top priority for most people while they are getting to grips with lockdown life.

“Simple steps such as installing energy-efficient light bulbs and turning off lights when you are not using them or minor DIY tasks such as draught-proofing doors and windows can help you reduce the energy you use and save on your bill.”