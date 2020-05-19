Sustainable aviation fuel firm Velocys secures million-pound funding

Sustainable fuels technology company Velocys has secured £1 million of funding for a waste-to-fuel project that could power British Airways jets.

The Altalto waste-to-fuels project in Immingham, Lincolnshire, is being developed under a Joint Development Agreement between Shell, British Airways and Velocys.

Under the agreement signed in 2019, the facility will convert household and commercial waste into sustainable jet fuel, to be used to power British Airways’ fleet.

The project aims to help decarbonise the aviation fuel industry and help achieve net zero carbon emissions.