GE Renewable Energy and Fina Enerji to build 193MW of new wind capacity in Turkey

GE Renewable Energy and Fina Enerji have announced plans to build 193MW of new wind capacity in Turkey.

The projects will provide renewable energy to the region, powering the equivalent of 195,000 homes and saving up to 650,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The firms say the facilities will also support Turkey’s renewable energy target.

As part of the agreement, GE Renewable will supply 52 of its 3MW platform onshore wind turbines for four wind farms.

Murat Özyegin, Chairman of the Board of Fiba Group, the owner of Fina Enerji, said: “Baglama Project will be the easternmost wind farm investment in Turkey and we are particularly proud to contribute to the economic development in this region.”

Manar Al-Moneef, President & CEO, Onshore Wind, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, said: “GE has been one of the early investors in Turkey and continues the commitment to create jobs and contribute to the development of high technology in the energy industry.”