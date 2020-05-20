Wärtsilä to co-build new power-to-gas facility in Finland

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has signed a co-development agreement with Vantaa Energy to build a power-to-gas facility in the city of Vantaa.

The plant will produce synthetic biogas by using carbon dioxide emissions and electricity generated at Vantaa Energy’s waste-to-energy plant.

Under the agreement, the companies will commission a joint study to evaluate the feasibility of the project.

The 12-month long contract will also oversee the commercial development and scalability of the plant.

The project is expected to replace the use of conventional natural gas in heat distribution for residential and commercial heating, through a gradual transition to the carbon-neutral synthetic biogas, which will be produced by gasification of material such as energy crops and forestry residue.

Jukka Toivonen, CEO of Vantaa Energy Ltd., said: “We need to take fast and determined action in order to stop the climate crisis. In this situation, we energy companies have a significant role to play. We have stepped up the pace and we will end the use of coal already in 2022. We want to be a driver for change in the energy sector.

“We are actively and with an open mind seeking the best possible methods of producing energy in a smart and sustainable way and at a reasonable price. This project is an important step towards our goals.”

The agreement will expire in May 2021.