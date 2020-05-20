World’s first 100% biodegradable and compostable deodorant launched

Portland-based skincare brand Wild has launched the ‘world’s first 100% compostable and biodegradable’ deodorant.

The deodorants are said to be free of any damaging chemicals and are refillable to reduce the amount of packaging generated as waste – launched at the end of March, the brand has recorded 20,000 sales in a period of 20 days.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Seoul-produced product has managed to generate more than 600 five-star reviews on the Danish consumer review website Trustpilot.