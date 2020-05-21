New UK facility will convert 30k tonnes of unrecycled plastic to recycled oils

Viridor and PLASTIC ENERGY have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a new project which would convert up to 30,000 tonnes of unrecycled plastic to recycled oils every year.

The waste management would provide low-density plastic film, a stream traditionally not recycled due to contamination, to a PLASTIC ENERGY chemical recycling plant.

This project envisages a plant co-located with a Viridor energy recovery facility, allowing PLASTIC ENERGY to draw low carbon electricity generated from the process Viridor uses to put non-recyclable waste to work as a fuel source.

The recycled oils (TACOIL) produced from plastic waste would be used as a feedstock to create virgin-quality recycled plastic material in collaboration with the chemical industry.

The work for the project is expected to be finalised by the end of 2023.

Phillip Piddington, Managing Director of Viridor, said: “We are very proud to be working with Plastic Energy to develop a project which further demonstrates how all waste can be considered a resource and not rubbish and that collaboration is the key to achieving our green economy goals.”

Carlos Monreal, Founder and CEO of PLASTIC ENERGY, said: “Chemical recycling will support government’s goal to move towards a circular economy and to increase recycling rates for plastics, effectively making plastic waste a valuable resource.”