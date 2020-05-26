Australian gold mine to be decarbonised by 56MW hybrid renewable project

A new 56MW hybrid renewable project is to power Gold Fields’ Agnew Gold Mine in Western Australia.

The project comprises of four energy technologies controlled by a microgrid system – five wind turbines delivering 18MW, a 4MW solar panel farm, a 13MW battery system and an off-grid 21MW gas/diesel engine power plant.

Developer EDL says the hybrid microgrid is ‘Australia’s largest’ and the ‘first’ in the country to power a mine with wind-generated electricity.

In favourable weather conditions, the project has delivered up to 70% of Agnew’s power requirements with renewable energy.

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has provided AUD$13.5 million (£7.2m) in funding to the project as part of its Advancing Renewables Programme.

James Harman, EDL Chief Executive Officer, said: “We applaud Gold Fields for their vision in embarking on this journey with us and their role in leading the Australian mining industry’s transition to clean, reliable renewable energy.”

Gold Fields Executive Vice President of Australasia, Stuart Mathews, commented: “For our people and our stakeholders, this is a very clear demonstration of our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint whilst strengthening our security of supply.”