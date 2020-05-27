New solar farm to power 3,000 homes in Leicestershire

Leicestershire County Council has submitted plans to develop a solar farm and a carbon-neutral industrial site.

The solar farm could generate almost 10GWh of electricity every year – enough to power around 3,000 homes.

The carbon-neutral site would be made up of industrial units which could feature solar roof panels, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting and electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Byron Rhodes, Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources, said: “We take our commitments to reduce carbon very seriously and if approved, this solar farm would produce clean, green energy, while building new units would offer local businesses the chance to get their foot on the ladder or expand.

“Investing in property is a priority for the council as it means we can also generate income to plough back into services, helping to meet ever-increasing demands.”

The first phase of the project is expected to cost around £14 million and the expected returns would generate more than £830,000 every year, which would be used to fund services such as social care and highway maintenance.