HSBC gives biofuel supplier six-figure backing to power NHS

A biofuel supplier, based in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, has secured six-figure funding from HSBC UK to provide biofuel to an NHS hospital during the Covid-19 crisis.

The grants will ensure Biofuels and Oils can keep backup generators at hospitals fuelled with a sustainable alternative to diesel and pay all its staff involved in the production and delivery of fuel.

Colin Campbell, Managing Director of BioFuels & Oils, said: “HSBC UK worked quickly to ensure additional funding was put in place, so we can continue to supply fuel to the NHS hospitals throughout the coronavirus crisis.”

Vivek Joshi, Relationship Manager for HSBC UK, added: “The dedication of the NHS staff throughout this difficult period has been phenomenal, so when the opportunity came to show a sign of support to a company directly supporting the NHS, we were happy to help.”

Biofuels and Oils is Britain’s oldest registered International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) company.