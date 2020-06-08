Iberdrola’s major wind project in Spain enters operation

Spanish electric utility Iberdrola has begun operating its CAVAR wind power complex in Spain.

The 111MW wind project forms part of the green recovery from the Covid-19 crisis and has been developed jointly by Iberdrola and Spanish financial body Caja Rural de Navarra.

Consisting of four wind farms located in Northern Spain. the project previously received support from the European Investment Bank in the form of €100 million (£89.2m).

The wind energy complex could power more than 45,000 Spanish households with clean energy and reduce around 84,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.