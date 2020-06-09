US-based consortium awards $10.3m of funding to advance offshore wind industry

US-based National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium has awarded up to $10.3 million (£8m) of new funding to projects furthering the study of offshore wind technologies.

The consortium, which is a federally-funded, public-private partnership, says the money will be spread among 12 projects – they will investigate a range of topics, ranging from floating wind turbine moorings to grid stability technologies and optimisation software.

Carrie Cullen Hitt, Executive Director at the Consortium, said: “The Consortium is excited to advance offshore wind deployment in the US by supporting these innovation and research projects.

“Today’s announcement builds on our collective commitment to drive down costs and make offshore wind more a competitive alternative in generating energy.”

The Consortium also seeks to improve supply chains and spur employment generation across the sector, in addition to leveraging private sector investments in the offshore industry.