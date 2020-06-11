France injects €1.5bn into carbon-neutral plane development project

France has pledged to invest €1.5 billion (£1.3bn) to have its first carbon-neutral plane launched by 2035.

The project comes as a part of a massive €15 billion (£13.4bn) bailout plan for the country’s aviation industry.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire declared a ‘state of emergency’ to save the aeronautics industry so it can be more competitive.

He added: “We must at all costs avoid a stall in our industry. We want to accelerate decarbonisation of the aeronautical sector and manufacture a carbon-neutral aircraft in 2035.”

The Council for Civil Aeronautical Research will receive the funds to develop new technologies, which could allow the launch of a carbon-free plane.