Majority of UK waste bins ‘contain dangerous used PPE’

The majority of waste bins across the UK contain dangerous used PPE and ‘could put lives at risk’.

That’s the suggestion from clinical waste collection company BusinessWaste, which suggests up to 80% of domestic and business bins contain possibly hazardous COVID-19-contaminated rubbish.

The company contacted more than 1,560 businesses and households and found four out of five have been throwing used protective gear into their general waste – it suggests these dirty facemasks, gloves and other protective wear pose a threat to refuse workers.

It highlights only 18% are putting the used gear in additional bags or “quarantining” it before disposal, with “virtually no-one” saying they are using a specialist hazardous waste bin.

BusinessWaste spokesperson Mark Hall says, “People need to make sure used PPE is thrown away correctly as it is contaminated waste.”

“By following the correct binning procedures, it ensures you break a link in the chain of infection and helps to stop the spread of the virus.”