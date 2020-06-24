Siemens Gamesa to supply 100 turbines for offshore wind project in the UK

Wind turbine manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa has been contracted to supply 100 units of its 14MW turbines for an offshore wind project in the UK.

The 1.4GW Sofia offshore wind farm, developed by German energy company innogy, could power more than one million homes with clean energy on completion.

As part of the order by innogy, Siemens Gamesa will also provide service and maintenance to the turbines.

Andreas Nauen, CEO of Siemens Gamesa, said: “As an economic recovery around the globe safely and slowly begins, we’re confident that offshore wind power will strongly contribute to providing jobs and energy stability at attractive prices.”

The turbines will be installed by early 2024.