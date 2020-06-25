British solar firm bags €20m to build two solar farms in the Netherlands

The British solar energy company Solarcentury has secured €20 million (£18m) from the Dutch bank Rabobank for the construction of two solar farms in the Netherlands.

The projects will collectively generate 31GWh of clean energy every year.

The first solar farm will generate 4GWh of clean energy, enough to supply more than 1,200 households with electricity every year.

At the same time, the solar farm will save 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The second project covers an area of 28 hectares and will produce 27GWh of energy every year, which is equivalent to electricity for more than 8,000 homes and a carbon saving of 14,000 tonnes.

Evert Vlaswinkel, Managing Director Solarcentury EMEA, commented: “We are excited to start construction on these Solarcentury-owned projects and particularly proud of the collaboration and teamwork which has allowed us to make this project come to life during Covid-19 and lockdown”.

The construction of the farms is expected to finish by the end of the year.