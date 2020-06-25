Good Energy takes majority stake in EV charging map app

Good Energy has announced it will be increasing its share in Zap-Map, the app for electric vehicle (EV) charging sites.

Good Energy had previously invested £1.08 million in the company taking a 12.9% share in Zap-Map’s parent company Next Green Car in March 2019.

It has now increased the investment to £1.8 million in return for a 50.1% majority stake in the company.

In the next few months, the companies will be working closely to develop a single payment solution for EV drivers and charge point operators and a data insights platform.

Juliet Davenport, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Good Energy, said: “With EVs playing a key role in the future government strategy and commitments to phase out petrol and diesel new vehicle by 2030, Zap-Map is perfectly placed to take advantage of future growth in the EV marketplace.”

Melanie Shufflebotham, Co-founder of Zap-Map, commented: “This investment ensures we will remain at the forefront of the EV market delivering products to make charging simple for both drivers and businesses.”

Zap-Map has now more than 250,000 app downloads and more than 100,000 registered users.