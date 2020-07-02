Majority of UK public want EVs to rule the streets by 2025

More than half of the UK public want all carbon-emitting vehicles off the country’s roads by 2035.

That’s according to new research published by Connected Kerb and C|T Group, which shows most people believe the country should completely transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in the next 15 years and think the government should deploy new charging infrastructure to support this.

Around 68% of people between the ages of 18-34 believe EVs are the only cars that should be sold after 2035, while people in the 35-54 and 55+ categories, support the transition at 55% and 51% respectively.

A significant 87% of UK residents said that they would support a government-backed EV charging infrastructure rollout, while 89% said they would be encouraged to buy an EV as their next car if they had access to a space where they could charge at home or work.

The research suggests 38% of people would be willing to support a 1% increase in tax to fund EV infrastructure and 32% would support up to a 5% increase.

Dr Chris Pateman-Jones, Chief Executive of Connected Kerb, said “This research clearly shows the idea of transitioning away from combustion engines to battery-powered cars is popular.

“Policymakers need to use this insight to further educate and assist the public in transitioning to electric vehicles. This includes ensuring there is convenient charging infrastructure available to all people, including those without driveways.”