New South Wales lights up massive ‘renewables zone’ to power 3.5m homes

New South Wales’ (NSW) Government in Australia has announced the development of a massive 8GW renewables zone in New England in a bid to lower electricity bills, slash carbon dioxide emissions and create thousands of jobs.

The renewable energy zone (REZ) is expected to attract AUD$12.7 billion (£7bn) in investment, power 3.5 million homes and support 2,000 construction jobs and 1,300 ongoing jobs.

Energy Minister Matt Kean said the clean energy commitment was the biggest in the state’s history.

Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall said: “Today’s official declaration of New England as an 8GW REZ is a long-awaited milestone for the future of the region and I am determined to see community-wide benefits flow from this announcement.”

The New England REZ is the second renewable energy zone planned for NSW and will be built in stages.