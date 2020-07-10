‘Almost 3m UK workers plan to continue working from home to save the planet’

Almost three million workers across the UK plan to keep working from home after the end of the coronavirus lockdown to save the planet and help reduce emissions.

That’s according to a new survey by the British bank Halifax, which shows that a staggering 81% of people believe remote working can reduce emissions.

The findings suggest four in 10 adults have become more aware of climate change because of the stay-at-home restrictions, with 57% of consumers saying the response to the lockdown has made them hopeful the world can make real changes to tackle the climate emergency.

The survey also demonstrates the ‘green wake up call’ is more prevalent in younger age groups, as three-quarters of people from the 18 to 34 age range report the lockdown has shown them that it is possible to live in a more sustainable way.

Andy Mason, Halifax Mortgage Director, said: “It’s clear that for many going back to ‘business as usual’ isn’t going to be an option and instead they will continue to spend more time at home, believing it to be better for the environment.

“However, without taking steps to ensure homes are as efficient as they can be, these good intentions could be clouded by rising energy usage and monthly bills at a time when many are concerned about their financial security as well as the planet.”