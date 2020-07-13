Gemserv: ‘If we don’t deliver net zero we are looking at a fundamentally different world’

‘If we don’t deliver net zero we are looking at a fundamentally different world’.

That’s the suggestion from Alex Goody, CEO of Gemserv, who spoke to future Net Zero Founder Sumit Bose about why the professional services firm has become a future Net Zero partner, and as its boss, what he thought about the 2050 target.

He said completely decarbonising the UK economy over the next three decades will be ‘exceptionally challenging’ but highlighted that ‘things can be done really quickly in the face of adversity’, as the coronavirus pandemic has proven.

