New smart energy switching tech could save customers £875 on their bills

A new smart energy platform could save customers £875 on their bills.

That’s the claim from energy retailer Love Energy Savings, which has developed a new switching technology it says have seen conversion rates rise 39% since the system went live in June.

The brand says shoppers who failed to switch were missing out on collective potential savings of £328 million a year.

The cloud-based platform, which uses AI to select suitable deals, is unique in that it allows customers to search for a better energy deal with just their postcode, rather than needing to provide details of their current supplier and usage.

Love Energy Savings CEO Phil Foster said: “We’re determined to ensure each and every one of our customers gets a brilliant deal on their energy – served up in a simple way by matching their usual retail experience when purchasing products.

“That’s why we strive to make the process is as simple as possible to deliver an enjoyable shopping experience for the half a million customers who use our online store every year. Being forced to enter details of your current supplier and energy usage is a significant barrier that sees customers abandon the process and ultimately prevents many people from switching.”