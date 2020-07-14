National Grid launches work on the ‘world’s longest electricity interconnector’

The construction of what is claimed to be the ‘world’s longest electricity interconnector‘ has begun.

The first phase of Viking Link’s construction will see Siemens Energy developing the UK and Denmark converter stations on both ends of the link – the new infrastructure will allow the UK and Denmark to share renewable energy through a 765 kilometre-long high-voltage cable,

This will start with the creation of a 2.4 kilometre-long road for the Bicker Fen converter station site in Lincolnshire – the road is expected to take nine months to complete and will allow the operational vehicles to access the site once the converter station is completed in 2023.

Once completed in 2023, the £1.7 billion cable will have the capacity to be able to supply renewable energy to power 1.5 million British homes.

Minister for Energy and Clean Growth Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Not only will this scheme create local green-collar jobs across the county, but it will also bolster our energy security, reduce bills for consumers and give our home-grown renewable generators a greater chance to export zero-carbon electricity around the world.”

Mike Elmer, Viking Link Project Director for National Grid Ventures, commented: “Viking Link will enable access to a cleaner greener supply of electricity, which will make energy more secure and affordable for consumers.”