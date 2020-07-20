Inspired Energy buys Ignite Energy in £11m deal

Procurement company Inspired Energy has completed the acquisition of Ignite Energy in a deal worth £11 million.

The company is taking over the outstanding 60% of Ignite Energy that it didn’t already own.

The latter company provides management services to business customers and helps them reduce their energy costs.

Mark Dickinson, CEO of Inspired Energy said: “We are delighted to welcome Ignite to the Group as a wholly-owned subsidiary and look forward to accelerating the growth of the Group’s optimisation services by maximising the cross-selling opportunities it will present. The immediate focus is on fully integrating Ignite into the Group, whilst continuing to appraise the other M&A opportunities available to management.

“Completion of the acquisition combined with our assurance service for customers really sets Inspired Energy apart as a leader in utility cost optimisation and legislative compliance to corporate energy consumers.”

