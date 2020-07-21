Ghana to develop national climate adaptation plan

The Government of Ghana has launched a process to develop a national adaptation plan (NAP) to boost the nation’s resilience towards climate change.

The NAP project – the first of its kind in Ghana to use future climate projections to plan over large timescales, up to the year 2080 – seeks to reduce vulnerability to the negative impacts of climate change.

A key aspect of Ghana’s NAP process is to develop temperature and rainfall scenarios up to 60 years into the future, with the climate projections combined with climate-vulnerability assessments for different sectors then used to plan and guide government decisions.

That includes changes to regulatory frameworks, investment decisions and public awareness.

Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be executing the NAP project, funded by the Green Climate Fund with around $2.97 million (£2.3m) of investment and supported by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation said: “The National Adaptation Planning process is one of the efforts by the Government of Ghana to address climate change impacts from a more integrated, co-ordinated and sustainable manner. It is imperative for the developing world to plan their development with climate change in mind.”

