Apple aims to become 100% carbon neutral by 2030

Apple has made a commitment to become carbon neutral across its entire business, manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle within the next decade.

That means every Apple device sold by 2030 will have a net zero climate impact worldwide.

The company has set out a 10-year roadmap to reduce its emissions with a series of innovative actions, including low carbon product design, expanding energy efficiency and boosting the use of renewable energy.

Apple decreased its carbon footprint by 4.3 million metric tons last year through design and recycled content innovations in its products and over the last 11 years, it has reduced the average energy needed for product use by 73%.

Through a new partnership with Apple, the US-China Green Fund will invest $100 million (£79m) in energy efficiency projects for Apple’s suppliers.

The company has received commitments from more than 70 suppliers to use 100% renewable energy for Apple production – equivalent to nearly 8GW in commitments to power the manufacturing of its products.

It is also launching one of the largest new solar arrays in Scandinavia as well as two new projects providing power to undeserved communities in the Philippines and Thailand.

In addition, Apple is supporting the development of the “first ever” direct carbon-free aluminium smelting process through investments and collaboration with two of its aluminium suppliers, with the first batch currently being used in production intended for use with its 16-inch MacBook Pro.

It has also announced a “first-of-its-kind” carbon solutions fund to invest in the restoration and protection of forests and natural ecosystems globally, with plans to invest in new projects in partnership with Conservation International.

CEO Tim Cook said: “Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share.

“The innovations powering our environmental journey are not only good for the planet — they’ve helped us make our products more energy efficient and bring new sources of clean energy online around the world. Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.”