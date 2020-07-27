UK offers £20m for clean energy in Africa and Asia

A total of £20 million of UK funding is being offered to develop innovative clean energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and South East Asia.

Innovate UK’s Energy Catalyst competition, also co-funded by the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), is encouraging the development of products and services that helps countries in those regions access secure, low cost and low carbon energy.

Projects must be targeted at people, public services and local enterprises who are unable to afford or access existing solutions or who lack the time or expertise to successfully use those solutions.

In addition, they must address all three areas of the energy trilemma – cost, emissions and security of supply/energy access – as well as gender equality and social inclusion.

DFID is also particularly interested in supporting projects in the areas of modern cooking, sustainable cooling, next generation solar and efficient and productive appliances.

The competition aims to accelerate innovation needed to end energy poverty.

International Environment Minister Lord Goldsmith said: “As we recover from coronavirus, it is vital that we prioritise changing our relationship with the planet for good. Finding innovative and affordable ways to help people use clean energy will make a real difference in this mission.

“As COP26 president, the UK will be bringing countries together to take action on climate change, including by committing to greener energy sources.”

The competition is open until 16th September 2020.