UK’s OVO signs tech sharing deal with energy giant Eni

British firm OVO and European energy supplier Eni gas e luce have struck an agreement to bring clean energy and new low carbon technologies to more customers and accelerate the energy transition in Europe.

Under the deal – the first international partnership for OVO – Eni gas e luce will use the Kaluza digital platform used by OVO, which allows suppliers to see real-time data on customer energy consumption.

The platform, which has been integrated with thousands of smart home devices, intelligently manages the devices at scale while enabling stored, renewable energy to support grids and reduce costs and carbon for customers.

Eni hopes the partnership will help expand its international presence and support its long term goal of building a portfolio of 20 million customers globally by 2050.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Founder of OVO said: “Transitioning towards a clean energy system is the greatest challenge we face in the 21st century. €500bn [£455bn] of investment is planned in Europe over the next decade to tackle climate change alone. To succeed, we will need to develop new technology and to redesign the energy system around the customer.

“Kaluza has been powering OVO Energy’s operations in the UK. Its proprietary technology platform will bring energy intelligence and zero carbon technology to millions of customers in Europe. Eni shares our mission to bring clean affordable energy to more customers. We’re delighted to be working with them.”