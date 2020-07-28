Environment Agency seeks views on Carlisle waste to energy plans

The Environment Agency is seeking views on Fortnum Carlisle’s plans to operate an energy recovery facility near Kingmoor Industrial Estate.

It follows the submission of an application for an environmental permit for the plant to burn up to 274,000 tonnes of waste annually to produce electricity and heat, which will be used by local businesses as well as fed into the grid.

The Environment Agency is inviting the local community and interested groups to give their views on the proposed plans – by 19th October 2020 – with the information received used to help determine the application.

A permit will only be issued if the operator demonstrates that it meets all legal requirements of the Environment Permitting Regulations and the facility will be operated in a way that provides “a high level of protection of the environment and human health”.

John Neville, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency said: “Our officers have the specialist knowledge and skills that are required to regulate waste facilities and minimise the impact of these sites on people and the environment. We do not permit activities that pose an unacceptable risk.

“We will now assess the proposals to ensure they meet our strict requirements and we welcome comments from the public and interested groups on local environmental factors that people feel are important.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter.