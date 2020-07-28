Former coal-mining town in Spain will be home to ‘Europe’s largest’ green hydrogen plant

One of the most famous industrial centres of Spain, Puertollano, which was formerly known as a coal-mining town, will soon be home of what claims to be ‘the largest plant producing green hydrogen for industrial use in Europe’.

Iberdrola and the chemical company Fertiberia will invest €150 million (£136m) to build the green hydrogen project, which is expected to avoid approximately 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Iberdrola will produce the green hydrogen with a facility which will consist of a 100MW photovoltaic solar plant, a lithium-ion battery system with a storage capacity of 20MWh and one electrolytic hydrogen production system.

The green hydrogen will be used at Fertoberia’s ammonia plant to manufacture green fertilizers.

Ignacio Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola, said: “Today we are launching the first major green hydrogen project in Europe, demonstrating that thanks to renewables and technological innovation, it is possible to continue to meet the needs of the electrification and decarbonisation of our industry.”

