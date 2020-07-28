Government offers £50 bike repair vouchers to get the country moving on two wheels

Starting from today, cyclists in the UK will be handed £50 bike repair vouchers to fix their unused cycles.

The UK Government has announced the new Fix Your Bike scheme in a bid to encourage greener and healthier transport in the UK.

Registrations for members of the public who want to apply for a voucher open at 11:45 pm today on the Energy Saving Trust website, which features a map of participating bike shops and mechanics.

The scheme, which is open to anyone in England who has an unused cycle in need of a repair, will allow the eligible cyclists to bring their bike into their chosen repairer to be fixed, using the voucher to cover up to £50 of the total cost of the repairs needed.

Vouchers can only be used with bike repairers or mechanics that are registered for the scheme in England, and up to two vouchers can be claimed per household.

The scheme has launched 24 hours after the Prime Minister’s anti-obesity campaign as a drive to boost cycling as an alternative to public transport and to get the nation slimmer and fitter.

