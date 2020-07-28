Microsoft and Baker Hughes join the Hydrogen Council

A global CEO-led coalition working towards enabling the global energy transition through hydrogen has announced 11 new members.

The Hydrogen Council has now grown from 13 founding companies in 2017 to 92 members in just three years.

New companies that have joined the coalition include CMA CGM and Microsoft as steering members and seven supporting members including Baker Hughes, Clariant, MAHLE, NYK Line, Port of Rotterdam, TechnipFMC and Umicore.

Two investors Mubadala Investment Company and Providence Asset Group will be joining the Council’s Investor Group that was established in January 2020 to bridge the gap between the investor community and the hydrogen industry and facilitate investment of large-scale projects.

Benoît Potier, Chairman and CEO of Air Liquide and Co-chair of the Hydrogen Council said: “As policymakers, businesses and investors across the globe are working to recover from the economic and social consequences of the pandemic, hydrogen is increasingly recognised as an indispensable piece of the puzzle. The recently announced EU, German and Korean plans on hydrogen are among prime examples of that momentum and we hope that other countries will join in soon.

“This crisis will define our energy production and consumption for at least a generation. The companies joining our group today acknowledge that this is a critical time to accelerate clean energy innovation to reach our climate goals and recognise that hydrogen can play a paramount role in doing so.”