British Gas Energy Trust launches £800k funding for households with energy debts

A leading organisation, which works for the relief of fuel poverty, has announced an £800,000 fund to support energy and money advice charities that help nine areas identified as having the highest levels of unmet need for such advice.

The initiative of the British Gas Energy Trust will provide grant funding to enhance the capacity of up to nine charities with grants of between £40,000 and £180,000, in addition to the 17 advice service organisations that the Trust currently supports.

The organisation, which was established by British Gas in 2004, has commissioned the Centre for Sustainable Energy (CSE) to identify nine areas most affected by the pandemic.

Abi Robins, Director of Responsible Business at Centrica, said: “The British Gas Energy Trust has a long heritage of supporting those who need help to get out of energy debt, as well as providing support to help them remain debt free going forward through funding a range of energy and money advice organisations.”

