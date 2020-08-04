Over two thirds of corporate business leaders say they’re more environmentally focussed following COVID-19 outbreak

The survey, jointly commissioned by B2B energy suppliers Haven Power and Opus Energy, part of Drax Group, found bosses of large corporates with over 250 employees are having to make bolder decisions as they prepare for a brave new business world. 66 percent admit that their own leadership requires a greater degree of bravery in decision making since the pandemic.

The news comes as the UK begins to move out of lockdown, and businesses begin to identify processes for the new world. Although over half (59%) say the pandemic has increased the importance of sustainability, the need to stabilise their business is holding them back from making bigger leaps in the sustainability agenda.

Three quarters (75%) of those questioned feel they need to run their businesses differently, with a focus on new ways of working, and three in five (60%) are looking to offer the option of working from home as they seek to provide employees with more flexibility.

Paul Sheffield, Managing Director of Drax’s Customer’s Businesses, said: “Dealing with COVID-19 and the climate emergency is the greatest challenge the world has possibly ever faced. Business leaders recognise they need to be braver and more agile in their decision making to manage short-term priorities of stabilising their businesses and protecting employees. But they also realise that as we navigate out of lockdown, it’s more important than ever to make sure sustainability is at the heart of their operations.

To find out more, you can download Haven Power’s whitepaper.

This is a promoted article.