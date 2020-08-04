Novo Nordisk achieves 100% renewable power goal

Global healthcare company Novo Nordisk has reached its target of using only renewable electricity across its global production facilities.

The company joined RE100 – the global corporate renewable energy initiative led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP – in 2015, making a commitment for all its production plants to be powered by 100% renewable electricity by 2020.

Novo Nordisk has now set a new target of achieving zero carbon emissions from all operations and transport by 2030.

It is part of its ambitious ‘Circular for Zero’ environmental strategy, through which it also aims to minimise consumption and turn waste into resources, design and produce products that can be recovered and re-used and collaborate with suppliers to embed circularity in its supply chain.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, President and CEO, Novo Nordisk said: “More than 30 million people use our medicines and now they can do so knowing that they’re produced using renewable electricity.

“By committing to achieve zero emissions across our operations and transport by 2030 and by applying a circular mindset across our entire business, we are working towards a day when we will be able to say that Novo Nordisk is a company with zero environmental impact.”

The company has also joined The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, which aims to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).