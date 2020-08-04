Virgin Galactic unveils jet that will fly sustainably three times the speed of sound

Virgin Galactic has released the first images of its supersonic passenger jet, which will fly sustainably at speeds over three times the speed of sound.

The jet, which will take off and land like any other passenger plane and is to use sustainable aviation fuel, will carry up to 19 passengers and fly at altitudes above 60,000 feet.

The aerospace and space travel company has also partnered with Rolls-Royce to design and develop engine propulsion technology for the jet.

The firm has confirmed it is also working with international regulatory bodies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ensure compliance with safety and environmental standards.

The next phase of the project will see the engineering team work on deciding which materials to use in the design and manufacturing of the aircraft to reduce noise and carbon dioxide emissions.

George Whitesides, Chief Space Officer of Virgin Galactic, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with the innovative team at Rolls-Royce as we strive to develop sustainable, cutting-edge propulsion systems for the aircraft, and we are pleased to be working with the FAA to ensure our designs can make a practical impact from the start. We look forward to opening up a new frontier in high-speed travel.”

