Sellafield’s Magnox reprocessing plant set to restart this week

Sellafield’s Magnox reprocessing plant is set to restart this week after a number of operations were paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it carried out a temporary “ramping up” of the plant to finish processing some spent fuel that had remained while it was shut down.

It has been working closely with the government, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), regulators and other stakeholders to understand the impacts on its plans for the completion of the Magnox reprocessing.

Sellafield added: “Having carefully reviewed the situation with the NDA, we are now in a position to fully resume the Magnox reprocessing programme and reprocess the remaining Magnox spent fuel on the Sellafield site.

“This remains the safest and most environmentally responsible way of managing this material.”

The Magnox reprocessing operations are expected to be completed in 2021.