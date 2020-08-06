Finance & Markets, Industry Round-up

Is the market gaslighting end users?

While carbon remains a feature of structural issues in the market, with a myriad of issues gas returns to support bullish sentiment.

Harry Matyjaszek
Thursday 6 August 2020
In this episode of the Resonance podcast commodity market series, you will learn:

  • What is acting in the front end of the curve?
  • How an anticipated heatwave across Europe impacts prices
  • How French nuclear outages place demand on fossil fuel supplies, and why the UK fleet doesn’t suffer the same issues
  • With limited demand during summer, why we still see issues in meeting that demand
  • What are the significant movements in gas and how is it impacting power prices?
  • US and Russian activity and what this means for UK prices and volatility

