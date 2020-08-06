Is the market gaslighting end users?

In this episode of the Resonance podcast commodity market series, you will learn:

What is acting in the front end of the curve?

How an anticipated heatwave across Europe impacts prices

How French nuclear outages place demand on fossil fuel supplies, and why the UK fleet doesn’t suffer the same issues

With limited demand during summer, why we still see issues in meeting that demand

What are the significant movements in gas and how is it impacting power prices?

US and Russian activity and what this means for UK prices and volatility

For more episodes from the Resonance, the Alfa Energy podcast about the energy and sustainability market place, go here.

This is a promoted article.