One-in-eight consumers in Wales struggle to afford their water bill.

That’s one of the findings of the latest report from the Consumer Council for Water’s (CCW), which forecasts this number could grow significantly in the coming months because of the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

It also notes about a third of customers have ‘little awareness’ of water company support and are less likely to contact them for help as a result – just a tenth of households are aware of social schemes.

Consumer groups most at risk of missing out on financial support from water utilities are under 24s, over 75s, Black-Caribbean and minority ethnic groups, according to the report.

Phil Marshall, Deputy Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water, commented: “Water companies in Wales have a wide range of schemes that can help customers with their bills or provide practical support but too many households remain in the dark over this assistance.”