Finance & Markets

UK-based ENSEK acquires data analytics firm NrgFin

The former company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provides energy suppliers with solutions, including customer relationship management, billing and financial management

ELN TV

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Friday 7 August 2020
Image: Shutterstock

UK-based ENSEK, which provides software solutions to energy suppliers, has announced it has bought consultancy and data analytics company NrgFin.

The acquisition is part of ENSEK’s growth strategy to expand into new international territories, with the deal enabling the company to expand into Europe, as well as pursue wider growth opportunities in the UK.

Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform provides energy suppliers with a range of solutions, including customer relationship management (CRM), billing, industry data flows, revenue assurance and financial management.

Benelux-based NrgFin provides finance solutions for energy suppliers and has a diverse range of customers including Total Gas & Power, Elegant and Essent.

Jon Slade, CEO of ENSEK said: “This acquisition represents a significant and exciting milestone for our business. Energy retail sectors across Belgium and the Netherlands have many synergies with our own core UK market and we’re looking forward to working alongside our new colleagues to integrate our service offerings and maximise future growth opportunities.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast