BEIS grants development consent for VPI Immingham gas project

Development consent has been granted for the construction and operation of a new open cycle gas turbine (OCGT) power station in Immingham by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The proposed VPI Immingham OCGT Power Station, which will have a total capacity of up to 299MW, will be located adjacent to the existing plant at Rosper Road.

OCGT power stations are said to be extremely flexible, capable of raid startup and therefore able to respond to shortfalls on the grid, usually at times of peak demand.

The new Immingham plant will produce electricity using natural gas which would be sourced from the existing gas connection at the VPI Immingham Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plant.

Sarah Richards, Planning Inspectorate’s Chief Executive, said: “This is the 93rd nationally significant infrastructure project and the 58th energy project to have been examined by the Planning Inspectorate.

“The Planning Inspectorate has again demonstrated its ability to examine Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs) within timescales laid down in the Planning Act 2008 providing developers and investors with the confidence to build and improve the infrastructure this country needs to secure future economic growth.”