New initiative aims to accelerate low carbon energy technologies

Two non-profit research and development organisations in the US have joined forces to accelerate the development of low carbon energy technologies.

The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Gas Technology Institute (GTI) have launched the five-year Low Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI), an international collaborative spanning the electric and gas sectors to help advance global and economy-wide decarbonisation.

Organisations supporting the initiative include American Electric Power, Duke Energy, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, New York Power Authority and SoCalGas.

The LCRI is targeting advancements in low carbon electric generation technologies and energy carriers such as hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels and biofuels.

The worldwide collaboration aims to identify and accelerate fundamental development of promising technologies, demonstrate and assess the performance of key technologies and processes as well as inform key stakeholders and the public about technology options and potential pathways to a low carbon future.

Mike Rutkowski, GTI Senior Vice President said: “Achieving decarbonisation goals in a safe, reliable and affordable manner will require deeper integration of energy infrastructure as well as new technologies that address the needs of all sectors of the economy.

“The LCRI, with widespread involvement across the gas and electric sectors, will advance and demonstrate the technologies needed across the broader energy industry.”