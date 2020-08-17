Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Kent CHP plant becomes first operational waste-to-energy CfD facility

Wheelabrator Kemsley is expected to have a final installed capacity of 45MW and be capable of processing up to 550,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste every year

Priyanka Shrestha
Monday 17 August 2020
Image: Wheelabrator Technologies

A combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Kent has become the first waste-to-energy facility to receive payments under the government’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme.

Wheelabrator Kemsley is expected to have a final installed capacity of 45MW and be capable of processing up to 550,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste from across Kent and South East England every year.

The plant, developed by Wheelabrator Technologies, will generate heat to supply steam power to the neighbouring DS Smith paper mill – the largest mill for recycled paper in the UK – in addition to reducing landfill and waste exports.

The project formally started receiving its CfD from 17th July 2020.

James Rushton, Director of Scheme Delivery at the Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC), which manages the CfD said: “It is great to see this project now generating sustainable heat and power. The CfD scheme has played an important role in supporting development at the site.

“The LCCC looks forward to continue working with Wheelabrator Kemsley as it contributes to a diverse, sustainable energy mix for the UK.”

