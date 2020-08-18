Danske Commodities signs 15-year PPA for 480MW of capacity from Dogger Bank

Danske Commodities has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for 480MW of capacity from Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Jointly-owned is owned by Equinor and SSE Renewables, the facility is located 130 kilometres off the coast of Yorkshire and boasts a total capacity of 3.6GW, enough to supply 4.5 million homes with renewable power.

Danske Commodities’ CEO Helle Østergaard Kristiansen said: “Signing a long-term PPA with the world’s largest offshore wind farm cements Danske Commodities’ position as a leading energy trading company. We are constantly growing our market position in the renewables space to support the energy transition with our expertise in trading and balancing.”

Last year, the energy trader signed a 20-year PPA with Hywind Scotland, a 15-year PPA with Sheringham Shoal wind farm and a 15-year PPA with Dudgeon wind farm – these deals mean it now boasts more than 5,000MW of renewable assets under management.