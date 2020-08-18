Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

Danske Commodities signs 15-year PPA for 480MW of capacity from Dogger Bank

The offshore wind farm is the biggest in the world and boasts a total capacity of 3.6GW, enough to supply 4.5 million homes with renewable power

ELN TV

Jonny Bairstow
More Articles
Tuesday 18 August 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Danske Commodities has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for 480MW of capacity from Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Jointly-owned is owned by Equinor and SSE Renewables, the facility is located 130 kilometres off the coast of Yorkshire and boasts a total capacity of 3.6GW, enough to supply 4.5 million homes with renewable power.

Danske Commodities’ CEO Helle Østergaard Kristiansen said: “Signing a long-term PPA with the world’s largest offshore wind farm cements Danske Commodities’ position as a leading energy trading company. We are constantly growing our market position in the renewables space to support the energy transition with our expertise in trading and balancing.”

Last year, the energy trader signed a 20-year PPA with Hywind Scotland, a 15-year PPA with Sheringham Shoal wind farm and a 15-year PPA with Dudgeon wind farm – these deals mean it now boasts more than 5,000MW of renewable assets under management.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast