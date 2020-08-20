EMEC awarded with highest international designation for marine energy test laboratories

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) has been designated with Renewable Energy Testing Laboratory (RETL) status, the highest international designation for marine energy test laboratories.

EMEC is the first RETL for ocean energy in the world – it has been awarded by the International Electrotechnical Commission – Renewable Energy System (IECRE), which operates a global certification system addressing three renewable energy sectors: solar photovoltaic (PV), wind energy, and marine energy.

It independently ensures criteria have been met for integrity, technical competence and quality and opens up international markets for EMEC to test ocean energy devices, subsystems and components.

EMEC’s Technical Manager, Elaine Buck, said: “Given the complexity and size of the challenges in developing ocean energy technologies – consenting, commissioning, installation, operations, maintenance – it is extremely difficult for investors, funders and insurers to adequately conduct comprehensive technical due diligence.

“Thus, the IECRE offers a comprehensive and transparent third-party renewable energy conformity assessment system that ensures that project installations adhere to accepted international standards.”

The first technology to be assessed by EMEC as a RETL will be Verdant Power, which is working to deploy three Gen5 turbines in New York City’s East River later in 2020.