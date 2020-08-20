Rolls-Royce expands production of battery containers in Germany

Rolls-Royce is increasing its capacities for the production of battery containers with the expansion of a facility in Germany.

From 2021, its MTU EnergyPacks will be manufactured in the Siemens-Technopark in Ruhstorf, Bavaria, where Rolls-Royce already has a production site under its Power Systems business unit.

The plan is for the three former factory halls of Siemens to be rebuilt, following which the fitting of battery modules to several 40-feet containers simultaneously – with subsequent testing – is to be possible from early 2021.

The expansion of the production site will form part of Rolls-Royce’s new Microgrid Solutions division, established at the beginning of the year when it bought a majority stake in Berlin-based energy storage specialist Qinous – now operating under the name, Rolls-Royce Solutions Berlin.

Microgrids are smart local power networks that combine power generated from renewables such as solar and wind energy with conventional power generation and storage batteries.

Cordelia Thielitz, Vice President of the Microgrid Solutions division said: “We see growing demand for MTU EnergyPacks, since more and more customers are seeking onsite power generation solutions that use renewables. But when you use solar or wind power to generate electricity, you often need an interim solution for storage until it is actually consumed.”