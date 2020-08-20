US and Norway strengthen co-operation in offshore energy

The US Department of Interior (DOI) and the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) have signed an agreement to strengthen co-operation in offshore energy.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) includes collaboration in areas such as offshore wind energy, offshore oil and gas as well as seabed minerals.

Activities outlined in the framework include the exchange of scientific and technical information and co-operation regarding research and technological development.

The US and Norway are two of the largest offshore energy producers in the world and will draw upon decades of experience in expanding discussions on oil and gas best practices.

Tony C. Tiller, State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy said: “The MoU signed today will further strengthen the longstanding energy partnership between our two countries. I’m convinced that sharing of best practices and experience will be mutually beneficial and contribute to sustainable resource management.”

Since 2017, DOI has conducted two offshore wind leases sales totalling around $414 million (£314m) in bonus bids, seven offshore oil and gas leases totalling around $1 billion (£0.76bn) and executed seven offshore mineral agreements.

Interior Deputy Secretary Kate MacGregor added: “The Trump Administration is committed to ensuring our nation is in a position of strength when it comes to domestic energy production, to provide jobs, power our economy and provide affordable energy for American families and businesses.

“We appreciate this opportunity to highlight our strong relationship with Norway and our continuing investment in safe and responsible offshore energy development.”